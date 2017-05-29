SMNW boys track and field ties for fifth at state meet

— The Shawnee Mission Northwest boys track and field team wasn’t able to win its eighth meet of the season on Friday and Saturday at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium at the state track and field championships, but that didn’t take anything away from the 2017 campaign for junior Hayden Goodpaster.

Goodpaster was one of two second-place finishers for the Cougars, as he was the state runner-up in the 400 meters after being edged in a photo finish by Olathe Northwest’s Julian Lacy. The SM Northwest junior finished in 49 seconds even — just .04 behind Lacy.

“I was shocked. I didn’t think he was coming up on me,” Goodpaster said. “I was kind of expecting (Olathe South’s Cameron) Waldo to come out of nowhere like he usually does. I didn’t see him and I saw the Olathe Northwest guy (Julian Lacy) come out of nowhere and get me. But I just had a great time. ”

The state meet was the first for Goodpaster, who also finished sixth in the 200 meters and helped the Cougars’ 4x400-meter relay team take seventh. Ben Snyder, Peyton Carder and Julian Gutierrez joined Goodpaster on the relay.

“I had a great time. I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Goodpaster said. “All of my teammates competed really hard. I’m just really glad to be here right now and take everything in.”

Snyder added one of two seventh-place finishes for the Cougars in the distance events after clocking in at 1:59.47 in the 800 meters. Ben Harrell had the other seventh-place finish in the 1,600 meters.

The Cougars had another balanced showing in the field events, led by a second-place finish from Travis Morrison in the shot put.

The other state medalists for the Cougars included: ZhanArden Vil (fourth place, triple jump), Alex Oleson (fifth, high jump), Seth Mosburg (seventh, pole vault) and Noah Simbeck (eighth, javelin).

“We couldn’t have asked for a much better season,” Goodpaster said. “Everybody did more than anybody thought we would. I think we’re all just happy to be here and take everything in.”

The Cougars tied for fifth in the boys team standings with 37 points.

Pole vaulter Kelly-Salo leads SMNW girls

In a majority of the meets that SM Northwest junior pole vaulter Abigail Kelly-Salo competed in over the course of the season, she went up against some of her best friends from around the Sunflower League.

The pole vault competition on Friday at the state meet was no different, but there was an opponent that she had struggled against in the past that she knew would be there. Kelly-Salo’s nerves have been her kryptonite in a number of big meets, but she conquered them on Friday en route to clearing 12 feet to finish as the 6A state runner-up.

“I just kind of had to picture myself back at Northwest or back at other meets that I’ve done well at like North Relays and just picture myself on that runway instead of this state crowd,” Kelly-Salo said. “It’s so much bigger and a lot more rowdy and loud. I had to put myself in a different location, a different position.”

Sarah Petersen added an eighth-place finish for SM Northwest in the field events, and the 4x100-meter relay team of Terri McCullough, Davia Clarke, Tamaya Martin and Melissa Schmidt took fifth to lead the Cougars on the track.

The Cougars finished 21st in the girls team standings.