St. James clay target team aims to finish inaugural season strong at state

Prior to this year, Saturday would have marked the end of the season for each high school spring sports team in the Shawnee area.

The St. James Academy clay target team will wrap up its inaugural season at the state competition on June 3 at the Ark Valley Gun Club in Kechi — which is located just north of Wichita.

“I’m just going for the experience, really — and of course I’m looking to do well,” St. James senior Peyton Hamlin said. “This is the first thing I’ve ever gone to state in, so it’s exciting.”

As one of two girls on the Thunder’s co-ed squad, Hamlin has enjoyed the opportunity to make a new group of friends in her final year at St. James.

“It’s awesome. It’s a good environment for me,” Hamlin said. “It’s something different for me to do. It allows me to relationship to people that are in different grades that I normally wouldn’t get to be friends with.”

Hamlin had some previous trap-shooting experience, which helped spark her interest in joining the new team at St. James.

“My dad and I, we used to go out and do this a lot, so it was cool to do something different,” Hamlin said.

Freshman Cole Warlop’s love for the sport began in the same fashion as Hamlin’s after he grew up hunting with his father, Cory Warlop — who is one of the Thunder’s coaches.

Cole Warlop, who has been shooting since the age of 6, enjoys the aspect of competing against himself when it comes to trap-shooting.

“Just the challenge of trying to do better every single time you come out,” Warlop said.

While a few members of the team like Cole Warlop and Hamlin have not had to deal with a learning curve during the Thunder’s first season, several of the St. James shooters are new to the sport. One of Cory Warlop’s favorite things about being a coach has been observing the improvement of the less-experienced shooters.

“A lot of the kids have never shot before, and they came in shooting four or five targets and now they’re hitting in the upper teens. The coaching is not the best, but we’re all new to this with coaching, too,” Cory Warlop said with a laugh. “It’s come along really good. Our beginners have really gotten a lot better. Our top shooters have gotten a little better, but still stayed about the same.”

The Thunder have had each of their practices and competition shoots at Powder Creek Shooting Park in Lenexa. The St. James squad practices every Wednesday, and then has its competition shoots on Fridays. Each team in the Kansas Clay Target League posts its results online on the honors system.

The state competition will be the first time that the Thunder have gone head-to-head against other 39 teams in Kansas. Baldwin is the closest school in the league in proximity to St. James, with most of the teams being located around Wichita or central/western Kansas. Cory Warlop is excited to see how the St. James shooters perform against live competition for the first time.

“I think it will be fun. It will be interesting,” the St. James coach said. “I think it will be great for the kids just to have to shoot with actual competition because the pressure will feel a little bit different.”

For each competition, each shooter gets 50 shots — 25 per round. Five shooters compete in each round, with one located at each station. When a shooter yells, ‘Pull!’ the clay pigeon is launched from the throwing machine.

“I’ve been doing pretty good this season,” Cole Warlop said. “I’ve been through a couple of slumps, but I’ve been averaging in the 20s (in each round).”

While Cole Warlop had hoped to play other sports at St. James in his freshman year, things did not go as planned. Cory Warlop wanted to make sure that his son and other St. James students got the opportunity to be on a sports team, and he was happy that the school’s administration saw eye to eye with him.

“My son likes sports, but he was not good enough to make the high school team and he loves the outdoors and he loves shooting, so we thought we’d see and go for it,” Cory Warlop said. “So we went and talked to the athletic director (Mark Huppe) and the president of the school (Andy Tylicki), and they thought it sounded like a good idea.”

Cory Warlop and co-coach Mike Parsons were overwhelmed by the number of students who were interested in joining the team. Even though about two-thirds of the students at the informational meeting did not join the team due to conflicts with other sports, Cory Warlop couldn’t be much happier with the number of shooters in their inaugural season.

“I think it’s great because I know there are a lot of eighth graders coming in that are coming in that want to shoot, so I have a feeling that it’s going to get bigger and bigger. I just hope it doesn’t get too big because there are not a lot of places to do it,” the St. James coach said. “Powder Creek is nice enough to let us start here, so hopefully we can keep a manageable number and keep it going.”

One of the areas of the sport that Cory Warlop has made sure to address with those who are interested in trap-shooting is that safety is one of the top priorities. The St. James coach said that there have been no injuries in the league.

“My favorite thing is that it’s bringing something into schools that’s kind of taboo or whatever,” he said. “A lot of people think guns in school are dangerous, but it shows people that it’s not bad if you’re responsible with it.”

Along with Cole Warlop and Hamlin, the rest of the team consists of Michael Bartkoski, Wyatt Parsons, Tessa Redding, Jack Fritschie, Grant Manroe, Chris Fallon, Quinn Farris, Ben Barrett, Sam Heinrerikson, Alex Machetta, Lucas Harriman, Isaiah Stoltz, Taylor Ray, John Grubbe and Forrest Henley.

“I’m one of two girls, and I don’t have any brothers or sisters, so having all of these boys around me that are younger than me is like having brothers running around, so it’s a lot of fun,” Hamlin said.