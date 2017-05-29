STEP Ahead Awards recognize Shawnee woman for excellence in manufacturing

WASHINGTON D.C.- The Manufacturing Institute recently awarded Jennifer Cisneros with a Women in Manufacturing STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering and Production) Ahead Award in Washington, D.C.

In total, 130 women were honored from across the country who have demonstrated excellence and leadership in their careers and represent all levels of the manufacturing industry.

Cisneros, the marketing director for Bio-Microbics, Incorporated, has overseen many projects during her nine-year tenure, including several large website upgrades. She has proven vital to the company’s growth by integrating the marketing of two corporate acquisitions and five technology acquisitions over the years. Her efforts to market to companies worldwide – translating brochures and web material, writing articles for international periodicals, and traveling to tradeshows and conferences in other countries – have been paramount to achieving recognition for the company’s exports.

“These women are making huge strides in this industry and are demonstrating what modern manufacturing careers are all about--rewarding and fulfilling careers with limitless opportunity for growth. This year’s STEP Ahead class brings together inspiring leaders to help us promote diverse workforces and recruit the next generation of manufacturing leaders to develop the future of this industry," said National Association of Manufacturers President and CEO Jay Timmons.

Over the last five years, STEP Ahead Award winners have (conservatively) impacted more than 300,000 individuals – from peers in the industry to school age children. And over their lifetime, they have impacted nearly 650,000 individuals, according to research released today by The Manufacturing Institute, Deloitte and APICS Supply Chain Council.

“Companies across the U.S. agree there is a talent shortage in manufacturing. STEP Ahead is working to close this gap by tapping into a vital resource – women,” said Heidi Alderman, 2017 Chair of STEP Ahead and Senior Vice President, Intermediates North America, BASF Corporation. “It is an honor to be a part of a cause that is so important to me personally, but also my company and our entire nation.”