Stepping up for Schaefer: St. James finishes as 5A girls state track and field runner-up

— St. James Academy senior Hannah Schaefer had a full workload of events on tap for the state track and field meet on Friday and Saturday at Wichita State’s Cessna Stadium, and wanted to make sure that she made the most of her last week of practice to be in top form.

After placing at state in the 300-meter hurdles in her sophomore and junior seasons, Schaefer was determined to end her career as a state champion. Schaefer had that chance taken away from her, though, just two days before the meet, after she clipped a hurdle in practice and broke her right clavicle.

Schaefer was also set to run on St. James’ 4x100, 4x400 and 4x800-meter relays — all of which the Thunder were counting to rack points in order to secure a fifth-straight top-two team finish in the Class 5A girls standings. The St. James senior was distraught at first about not being able to compete, but as her teammates remained by her side, Schaefer realized that she couldn’t let her body language affect the other state qualifiers.

“On the end of the day on Friday, my attitude completely changed,” Schaefer said. “It went from being completely upset and selfishly thinking that I was no longer racing to happy that I could watch them all race because I never get to do that either.”

With Schaefer serving as the Thunder’s top supporter, her teammates had her back. The 4x100 and 4x800 relays both ran to third-place finishes, Schaefer’s hurdling partner-in-crime — Celeste Buchanan — posted a huge PR to be the state runner-up in the 300 hurdles and the Thunder 4x400 relay clocked in with the state's fastest time (3:58.91) in 2017 to win the final event of the meet.

Buchanan, Ashley Wurtenberger, Emma Gossman and Katie Moore — who filled in for Schaefer — vaulted the Thunder from fourth to second place in the team standings to help St. James finish as the state runner-up for the second straight season.

“They’re amazing girls. On Wednesday after I got hurt, they all came to my house when I got home from the hospital,” Schaefer said. “It’s little things like that. Cutting my food at dinner and things like that show how much they care. We’re a great team, and we have a very special bond. The emotion of me having tears roll down my face during the race is enough to show how much we all mean to each other.”

Gossman, who was also the 200-meter champion, held off a late charge from Newton's Savannah Simons to cap the Thunder's first-place finish in the 4x400 relay. While Gossman, Moore, Wurtenberger and Buchanan's names were listed as the champions in the results, they made sure that Schaefer went up to the awards podium as well. Several members of the St. James team helped Schaefer carefully take off her state team t-shirt so she could be in uniform with them one last time.

"Oh my gosh, it was everything," Wurtenberger said after the 4x400 relay. "Everybody did so good just because we were doing it for her."

While Moore stepped up for Schaefer in the 4x400, Lexi Streeter and Mary Goetz respectively did the same in the 4x100 and the 4x800.

"It just shows that we train the whole team," Gossman said. "Everyone is there if someone is out. We just have lots of depth in everything."

Buchanan came up just shy of joining Gossman as an individual champion, as she led the 300 hurdles wire-to-wire before being chased down by Pittsburg senior Taylor Muff — who also won the event in 2016. Despite just missing out on a gold medal, Buchanan blazed to a personal-best time of 44.51.

"Just realizing that this is the last time I'll ever do it. That's it," Buchanan said of what fueled her to a new PR. "That's the end. It's just been a long four years, and I've been really happy with how I've done."

No one was less surprised than Schaefer that Buchanan almost knocked off Muff.

"Once I found out that I couldn't run, I talked to Taylor — the girl who beat her — before on Friday, and she was like, 'Oh, I'm so sorry. I was ready to race with you.' And I was like, 'Don't worry. Celeste is going to be right there. You'll have someone to run with.' I was very confident. (Buchanan) dropped a crazy time in prelims. It was just insane. I'm so proud of her."

Freshman Sarah Murrow has been quick to credit the leadership of Schaefer, Buchanan and the other St. James seniors for pushing her to be at her best. Murrow won the 3,200 meters on Friday before returning to the track for a third-place finish in the 1,600 on Saturday.

"I couldn't have done it without all of my coaches and teammates, but it was fun. State is a whole new thing as a freshman," Murrow said. "The seniors, the coaches and all of my teammates have just helped out so much. I love it."

While Murrow felt honored to be a state champion, she wished it could have been under different circumstances. Murrow made a furious kick to pull even with St. Thomas Aquinas sophomore Olivia Sovereign in the final 25 meters. The Aquinas standout had edged Murrow for the win, but she was disqualified for extending her right arm to hold off the St. James freshman.

"I feel awful that that happened to Liv. I don't take it personal," Murrow said. "That stuff happens all of the time. I still think she's a great runner and she's going to have so many great years."

The Thunder scored 70 points to edge Pittsburg by one point for second place. Newton won the team title with 84 points.

Crabtree leads St. James boys

St. James senior Will Crabtree saved his best race for his final meet, as he posted a personal-best time of 1:58.83 to place fourth in the 800 meters.

“It’s a huge relief. I was kind of nervous about the competition,” Crabtree said. “We’ve got a lot of really good guys here. I was hoping I could use them to push me to a new PR and that’s exactly what happened.”

Crabtree paced St. James to a tie for 22nd place in the team standings.