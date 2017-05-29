Symposium takes on issues regarding dementia care

Johnson County Community College and the University of Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Center will host a symposium on caring for someone with dementia on June 16.

The event, titled “Mini-Medical School for Dementia: Differential Diagnosis to the Hunt for a Cure,” will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in JCCC’s RC 101.

It will feature premier researchers and clinicians from KU who will cover all of the latest research, from what we know to what we’re doing to find a cure or medication that will slow dementia down and maybe even prevent the disease, said Penny Shaffer, Program Director for JCCC’s Health & Human Services.

“It will be all encompassing and include research from around the world that is cutting edge,” Shaffer said. “I don’t know of an event like this anywhere except at international meetings.”

The presenters will speak at a level that is suitable for both healthcare professionals and the public, including family caregivers.

Of special interest to KU is older adults who might be interested in participating in clinical trials to help their research on prevention, which is incredible, Shaffer said, and includes a free membership to a gym for the exercise arm of their research.

“We are really trying to reach people who haven’t been diagnosed but are worried they or someone they love is beginning to show signs, and don’t know where to go to get the answers they need,” Shaffer said. “Thousands of people wait too long to seek help because they don’t know where to go.”

The fee to attend is $35.

For details, call Shaffer at 913-469-8500, ext. 3140.