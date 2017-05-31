50 Plus bingo slated for June 14 in Shawnee

“Fourth of July” is the theme of a bingo session being offered in June by the 50 Plus Department of the Johnson County Park & Recreation District.

The bingo session will begin at 1:30 p.m. June 14 at the Mill Creek Activity Center, 6518 Vista Drive.

It will feature a dozen games of bingo, as well as food, prizes and fun.

Bingo prizes include gift certificates to local restaurants and businesses.

The cost for each two-hour program is $5 per person for Johnson County residents or $6 for nonresidents.

Advance registration is required.

To find this program in the My JCPRD Activities catalog and online listings, browse first under 50 plus and then under enrichment and special interests. In the catalog and when using the website’s advanced search, look for the keyword “games.”

While JCPRD’s 50 Plus programs are primarily for people who are age 50 or older, interested parties who have not yet reached that magic age may still be able to attend.

Persons 18 and older who are interested in a 50 Plus class are invited to call the 50 Plus Department at 913-826-3030 for space availability.