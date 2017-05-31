Defendant in ‘She’s a Pistol’ shooting pleads guilty

One of four defendants in the She’s a Pistol gun store shooting has pleaded guilty.

Hakeem Willie Malik, 20, pleaded guilty in Johnson County District Court last week to first degree murder, attempted aggravated robbery, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

Prosecutors are accusing Malik, along with three other men, of murdering gun shop owner Jon Bieker on Jan. 9, 2015 during a botched robbery at the now-closed downtown Shawnee business.

Three of the defendants were wounded during the shootout.

Bieker’s wife, Becky, was also injured during the incident.

Malik’s guilty plea comes shortly after a jury found Londro Emanuel Patterson III guilty of the same charges on May 19.

His sentencing is scheduled for July 21.

Malik’s trial date is set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 25.

The two other defendants, Nicquan Ke-Aaron Midgyett, 21, and Deanthony Armond Wiley, 22, await trial.

This case was investigated by the Shawnee Police Department and the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory.

She’s a Pistol, once a popular gun store in Shawnee, permanently closed its doors at the end of last year.

After the fatal incident, Becky relocated the shop to Shawnee Mission Parkway and Quivira, less than 2 miles away from its former location.

But legal bills and increased labor expenses forced the widow to close the shop.

The incident, she said in December, made her feel as though she was losing her husband for a second time.