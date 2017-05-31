National organization seeks to honor Kansas City area ‘Rosie the Riveters’ from WWII era

The American Rosie the Riveter Association is trying to locate women who worked on the home front during World War II.

Thousands of women worked to support the war effort as riveters, welders, electricians, inspectors in plants, sewing clothing and parachutes for the military, ordnance workers, rolling bandages, clerical, farming and many other jobs such as volunteer workers collecting scrap metals and other critical materials.

“Rosie the Riveter” has come to be a term for all working women of WWII, who took on “men’s work.”

These women have stories of their World War II experiences that are of historical value and perhaps have never been told.

The patriotic nonprofit organization would like to acknowledge these women with a certificate and have their stories placed in its archive.

The association’s purpose is to recognize and preserve the history and legacy of working women during World War II.

It was founded in 1998 by Dr. Frances Carter, of Birmingham, Ala. and it now has over 5,500 members nationwide.

Current elected officers from Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Missouri and Alabama all serve on a volunteer basis.

An annual convention lets its members get together with old friends and make new ones.

The next convention will be held in Kansas City, Mo., from June 9-11 at 816 Hotel, 801 Westport Road

Registration for the convention begins on June 9 and that day will also feature dinner at the hotel, music by the Kansas City Women’s Chorus from their “We Can Do It” production, which honors Rosies, and a speaker from the Dwight D. Eisenhower Presidential Library.

On June 10, convention attendees will visit the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum, as well as his home, Clinton’s Soda Fountain and the Wild About Harry gift shop.

On June 11, the convention will adjourn.

For more information about the convention, or to register, visit rosietheriveter.net.

If you are a woman (or descendant of a woman) who worked during World War II, or if you are just interested in more information about the organization, please call the toll free number 1-888-557-6743 or email americanrosietheriveter2@yahoo.com.