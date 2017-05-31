Shawnee native recognized for stunning chalk illustrations

Savannah College of Art and Design Film and Television student Brennan Colahan, of Shawnee, recently claimed a top honor at the university’s annual Sidewalk Arts Festival.

The imaginative creation of Colahan and his team earned SCAD Student Group Runner Up.

Last month, SCAD students transformed Forsyth Park in Savannah, Georgia into an outdoor art gallery with hundreds of vibrant, hand-chalked sidewalk squares.

In its 36th year, the Sidewalk Arts Festival is a SCAD Family and Alumni Weekend tradition that unites SCAD students from across over 100 degree programs from incredibly diverse spectrum of chalk art inspired by distinct styles, backgrounds, interests, cultures and disciplines.

The imaginative, family-friendly event has become synonymous with spring in the heart of Savannah’s historic district and draws nearly 50,000 visitors each year.

In 2010, the university expanded the festival to its Hong Kong campus, a demonstration of SCAD’s ongoing commitment to public art globally.

“If you want to know why everyone loves SCAD, come see it for yourself at the SCAD Sidewalk Arts Festival,” said CAD President and Founder Paula Wallace. “This springtime celebration — one of our oldest traditions, dating back to 1981 — draws the community together with every generation of the SCAD family.

“Students of the past, present, and future convene for a joyful day of playful expression, laughter, and chalk-stained hands as fresh today as the first time we brightened the sidewalks of Bull Street 36 years ago. Sidewalk Arts Festival truly represents the best of SCAD!”

This year, Sidewalk Arts brought together more than 900 SCAD students, alumni and prospective students, who competed individually and in groups for more than $10,000 in prizes.

A panel of judges selected winners for various categories, spotlighting exemplary work.

The Savannah College of Art and Design is a private, nonprofit, accredited university offering more than 100 academic degree programs in 43 majors across its locations in Atlanta and Savannah, Ga., Hong Kong, Lacoste, France and online via SCAD eLearning.

SCAD enrolls nearly 13,000 undergraduate and graduate students from all 50 U.S. states and more than 100 countries.