Summer book sale to take place next week

More than 60,000 gently read books and A/V materials will be available for purchase at the Johnson County Library summer book sale.

The sale takes place June 8-10 at the Field House Gym at Johnson County Community College, 12345 College Blvd., Overland Park.

The sale will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 8-9 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 10 at JCCC.

Cash, checks and cards are accepted at the sale, which benefits the Johnson County Library.

Around 350 volunteers contribute thousands of hours’ time sorting, packing, moving, displaying and selling books at the sale.

Approximately 2,000 boxes of books will be loaded into the space on pallets and distributed to sale tables.

This year, book sale customers will receive a buy-one-get-one coupon from Pizzeria Locale, while supplies last.