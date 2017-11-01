Meet the candidates: Shawnee City Council election guide

The general election is less than a week away. There are six candidates vying for three open city council seats in Shawnee. Do you know who you’re voting for?

Before you hit the polls on Tuesday, it will be helpful to know a little background on each candidate, plus their stance on important issues facing the city.

With councilmembers making key decision that affect the daily lives of residents, whether it be about taxes or city codes or public safety, the selection process of these elected seats is vital.

“It’s important for people who live in our community to make sure they have a hand in the future of our city,” Shawnee City Manager Carol Gonzales told the Dispatch before the primary election in July. “Voting allows you to give your opinion about how you think Shawnee should operate now and for years to come. These local elections have a big impact on our day-to-day lives and having a voice in that process is critical to our City’s success.”

The six candidates running for council in Shawnee offer many different points of views.

To help you with your decision, the Dispatch sent out a questionnaire, focusing on relevant issues to the city, to each candidate and compiled their responses.

