New Shawnee liquor store holds grand opening on Saturday

New Shawnee store, Smooth Liquor, is holding its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The store, 5431 Roberts Street, will feature several wine, beer and bourbon tastings, from popular brands, such as Stone Pillar Vineyards, Boulevard and Golden Road Beer.

There will be a chance to learn how to win a Weller 12 year Bourbon.

Wine bags filled with goodies will be given to the first 25 customers.

For more information, visit Smooth Liquor's Facebook page.