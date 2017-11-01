Archive for Wednesday, November 1, 2017
New Shawnee liquor store holds grand opening on Saturday
November 1, 2017
New Shawnee store, Smooth Liquor, is holding its grand opening from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The store, 5431 Roberts Street, will feature several wine, beer and bourbon tastings, from popular brands, such as Stone Pillar Vineyards, Boulevard and Golden Road Beer.
There will be a chance to learn how to win a Weller 12 year Bourbon.
Wine bags filled with goodies will be given to the first 25 customers.
For more information, visit Smooth Liquor's Facebook page.
