Archive for Wednesday, November 1, 2017

St. James volleyball senior Coens selected as Under Armour All-American honorable mention

St. James Academy senior Allison Coens goes up for a kill during a pool play match of the Class 5A state volleyball tournament on Friday against St. Thomas Aquinas at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka. Coens was named as an honorable mention on the Under Armour Girls High School All-America teams that were released by the America Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Photo by Chris Duderstadt. Enlarge photo.

St. James Academy senior Allison Coens goes up for a kill during a pool play match of the Class 5A state volleyball tournament on Friday against St. Thomas Aquinas at the Kansas Expocentre in Topeka. Coens was named as an honorable mention on the Under Armour Girls High School All-America teams that were released by the America Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

By Chris Duderstadt

November 1, 2017

St. James Academy senior Allison Coens was named as an honorable mention on the Under Armour Girls High School All-America teams that were released by the America Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday.

Coens recorded 21 kills in the Thunder's 25-18, 25-17 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas in the Class 5A state championship match on Saturday. The Thunder's team captain guided St. James to a 39-6 record. The LSU beach volleyball commit was a part of two state championship teams and two state runner-up squads at St. James over the past four years.

Olathe Northwest's Taylor Kuper was the only other player from Kansas who earned All-America honors. Kuper was a third-team selection after helping the Ravens to their second straight 6A state title.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment