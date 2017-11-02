Shawnee Mission Park winter hours in effect

Winter hours of 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. are now in effect for Shawnee Mission Park. These winter hours will stay in effect through Feb. 28.

Park hours are reduced each winter to reduce costs and to allow for the reallocation of a staff time to other activities at a time when fewer people typically visit the parks because of colder weather and earlier nightfall.

As of Oct. 15, outdoor restrooms and water fountains in JCPRD parks have been turned off and weatherized to avoid damage from freezing.

A notable exception is the restroom area in the foyer of the new addition to the JCPRD Administration Building in Shawnee Mission Park, which are climate controlled and will remain open during park hours throughout the year.

For more information, visit jcprd.com or call 913-438-7275.