Shawnee native named CEO and president

Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, a leader in regional amusement parks, water parks and active entertainment, recently announced Shawnee native Richard Zimmerman as its president and chief operating officer, effective Jan. 1.



Zimmerman, a 1978 graduate of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, will also be added to the board of directors during the 2018 annual meeting period.



The 57-year-old has more than 30 years of experience in the hospitality and leisure entertainment industry.



He became president of Cedar Fair in 2016, having been named COO in 2011 after serving as an executive vice president since 2007.



He also served as vice president and general manager of the Kings Dominion amusement park beginning in 1998.



Before entering the amusement park industry, Zimmerman served in various financial and strategic planning roles with Paramount Communications, Inc.

“Having the opportunity to lead Cedar Fair is a distinct yet humbling honor,” said Zimmerman. “We are fortunate to have an exceptional organization with a deep and talented leadership team. We are also fortunate to be a leader in an industry that continues to have the potential to grow and expand. I look forward to the opportunity to continue broadening our offerings to better serve our guests, as well as providing long-term value for our investors.”