Shawnee resident recently elected national sorority officer

Shawnee resident Anita Yarbrough was recently elected to the office of National Corresponding Secretary of Phi Tau Omega Sorority.



The sorority is a philanthropic and social group that was chartered in 1925.



The duties of her office will be to have custody of all membership files and to process all membership changes throughout the 2017-18 sorority year.



This is the fourth national office that she has held.

Locally, Yarbrough is a member of Kappa Gamma Chapter.



A few of the chapter’s philanthropic activities have involved work with Special Olympics, Ronald McDonald House, Harvesters, the homeless department of the Kansas City, Kansas Schools, Crosslines, Cancer Action, and the Organ and Tissue Donor network.

