De Soto trips up Tonganoxie, 42-7

— The De Soto football team didn't waste much time in making its presence felt in all three phases of the game on Friday during the Wildcats' 42-7 win over Tonganoxie in the regional round of the Class 4A-I playoffs.

After the De Soto defense forced the Chieftains to go three and out on their first possession, Zach Titus blocked a punt to give the Wildcats the ball at the Tongie 10-yard line. The Wildcats weren't able to capitalize on the blocked punt immediately — netting 0 yards on their first two plays — but quarterback Bryce Mohl threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Darren Winans on 3rd and goal, and De Soto was off and rolling.

"There have been a few weeks were we've been good defensively and decent offensively and the special teams would drop a ball inside the 5 or 10," De Soto coach Brian King said. "To put all three phases together was great."

The rout of the previously-unbeaten Chieftains gave the Wildcats their first playoff win since 2010, which was something that was on their minds throughout the week.

"It's great. All week we were being reminded of that streak and not having a playoff win and being knocked in the first round the last two years," De Soto senior Jack Barger said. "To get this one out of the way is a great feeling."

Mohl completed eight of his 11 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns, and added 17 carries for 70 yards on the ground. Trevor Watts was on the receiving end of Mohl's other two touchdown passes. Watts only needed 11 touches to amass 124 yards from scrimmage. The De Soto senior running back caught five passes for 63 yards, and rushed for 61 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

A few of the Wildcats' biggest plays came in long down-and-distance situations. Along with Winans' touchdown catch on third and 10 to jump-start to offense, Watts hauled in 30-yard reception over the middle on fourth and 11 to push the lead to 21-0.

"Hats off to Coach (Mark) Gastelum and our offensive crew for getting our kids in good situations and then our kids executing when that pressure is on is phenomenal also," King said. "I'm proud of our coaches and our players for as well as they've performed on third down. The last two or three weeks they've down that."

Barger accounted for the Wildcats' other first-half touchdown on a five-yard run, and led the Wildcats with 91 yards on nine totes.

"Our ground attack is the basis of our game," Barger said. "I try to do whatever is best for the team as well. The offensive line blocked for me great today, so that was the main deal."

Barger was also right in thick of things defensively for the Wildcats. The senior linebacker had a team-high four tackles — including a tackle-for-loss to end the first half and a sack.

"He's phenomenal. He's evolved into a really good tailback and it's good to get him the ball in that little power game," said King of Barger. "He's developing really well as a tailback. He's a hard-nosed kid. He works really hard. I can't say enough positive things. I'm really proud of his effort tonight."

Brayden Brummer continued to wreak havoc for the Wildcats in the secondary. Brummer corralled his second interception of the season. The De Soto defensive back also two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries this year.

Brummer's interception helped set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Trevor Gress to push the Wildcats' lead to 28-0. The Chieftains were quick to answer Gress' touchdown for their lone score of the game. Dalton Bock broke free for a 61-yard touchdown run 20 seconds later. The Wildcats were able to bottle up the big, bruising back said from the touchdown run, though. Bock finished with 81 yards on 15 carries, but had racked up seven straight 100-yard games — including five of at least 170 yards and three 240-plus yards.

"Bock is an amazing player. Our game plan was just to wrap up because the first guy won't get him down, honestly," Barger said. "He evidenced that on his long touchdown run. That was my bad. He's a great player and breaks tackles so easy."

The momentum of Bock's touchdown was short-lived for the Chieftains. Watts responded with a 53-yard touchdown run for the third score in a 30-second span. The De Soto senior rounded out the scoring with a 5-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter.

Next up for De Soto (9-1) will be a sectional matchup against Fort Scott (8-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at DHS. King hadn't scouted Fort Scott at all prior to Friday night, but he knows that the Wildcats will have top-tier running back to go up against in Zarek Fewell, who has 172 carries for 1,587 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

"I know they've got a very talented running back," King said. "I'm really bad at being a one-week-at-a-time, one-game-at-a-time guy so I don't look ahead. They've got a really talented back and I'm looking forward to the challenge and I'm excited for next Friday."