Mill Valley, St. James win to set up sectionals rematch

The Mill Valley defense was able to slow down Schlagle standout running back Ivan Webb, and Jaguars tailback Cameron Young rushed for four touchdowns in a 57-12 win over the Stallions on Friday in the regional round of the Class 5A playoffs.

Young rumbled for 139 yards, and now has nine touchdowns in his last three games. Webb answered Young's first touchdown run to cut the Jaguars' lead to 7-6, but Mill Valley rattled off 50 unanswered points to stifle Schlagle. Webb finished the game with 80 yards, and ended the season with 2,838 yards on the ground and 35 total rushing touchdowns for the 9-1 Stallions.

Brody Flaming added 250 yards and two touchdowns through the air. Flaming hit Evan Rice for an 18-yard touchdown strike in the first quarter and connected with Trevor Wieschhaus for a 34-yard score in the second. Rice also returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.

Isaac Ammann accounted for the Jaguars' final touchdown. The Mill Valley defense also recorded a safety.

The Jaguars (6-4) have won three straight games entering Friday's sectional matchup against St. James. Mill Valley defeated St. James, 28-14, last year in the sectional round en route to its second straight state title, but the Thunder bested the Jaguars, 45-21, in Week One.

The Thunder (8-2) also won their third straight contest after shutting out Shawnee Heights, 19-0. Jake Holton led the charge for the Thunder with seven tackles, and Cole Barrett, Wyatt Grable and Nick Farnsworth chipped in six apiece. Two of Grable's tackles were for a loss, and Barrett recorded a sack. Stratton Smeltzer forced the fumble that was recovered by Grable. Drew Ernsdorff came up with an interception to help highlight the shutout.

Jack Petz scored all three touchdowns and rushed for 183 yards on 16 carries to lead St. James offensively. Mason Dunsmore hauled in five receptions for 58 yards to pace the Thunder wideouts.

St. James will be the host team on Friday against Mill Valley, but the location of the game has not yet been determined. Kickoff is currently set for 7 p.m. The winner will play either St. Thomas Aquinas (9-1) or Pittsburg (8-2). The sectional matchups in the west will feature Goddard (10-0) vs. Goddard-Eisenhower (5-5) and Bishop Carroll (9-1) vs. Maize (9-1).