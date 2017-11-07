Shawnee election results: new faces to join city council

Shawnee will have three new city council members in January.

According to the unofficial final results posted by the Johnson County Election Office tonight, the new Ward 1 councilperson will be Matthew Zimmerman, the new Ward 3 councilperson will be Justin Adrian and the new Ward 4 councilperson will be Lindsey Constance.

Zimmerman won against incumbent Dan Pflumm with 54.84 percent of the vote. He received 1,286 votes, while Pflumm received 1,057.

Adrian won against Dave Myres with 51.29 percent of the vote. He received 1,095 votes, while Myres came in close with 1,037.

Constance won against Noble with 55.72 percent of the vote. She received 1,426 votes, while Noble received 1,132.

In the Shawnee Mission School District, the race for the at-large school board seat was not as neck-in-neck as some anticipated.

Heather Ousley won against Mandi Hunter with 66.11 percent of the vote. She received 20,775 votes, while Hunter received 10,581.

The Johnson County Election Office reported that 16.72 percent of registered voters in the county cast votes during this election.

On social media, the election winners from Shawnee and all around Johnson County celebrated and gave thanks.

“After 6 long months and 6000 doors knocked, my journey moves on to the next chapter,” Adrian wrote on his Facebook campaign page on Tuesday evening. “Tonight the voters in Ward 3 voted for progress and moving forward in the right direction. Thank you to everyone who helped me, voted for me, and to my husband, Randall Schneck, for putting up with the daily ebbs and flows.”

Ousley also added on her campaign page she was “watching results and feeling so grateful.”