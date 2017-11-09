SJA recognizes Ripp, Coens at fall signing day ceremony

St. James Academy seniors Blake Ripp and Allison Coens signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday in a ceremony held in the school's media center.

After wrapping his high school career at St. James this spring, Ripp will head to George Washington to play in the Atlantic 10. The third baseman/pitcher will join a George Washington squad that posted a record of 31-27 last year.

Coens, an LSU beach volleyball signee, concluded her prep volleyball career by winning a Class 5A state volleyball title this fall. The Under Armour All-American honorable mention will take her talents to a Tigers team that is fresh off of their first NCAA tournament berth last season. LSU went 27-8 last year in just its fourth season as a program.

Several other Shawnee area athletes signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday and will be recognized at ceremonies later this school year. De Soto will hold a signing day ceremony at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8, while Shawnee Mission North and Mill Valley will have one in the spring. Maranatha Christian Academy has had one senior sign so far in bowler Brett Perry, who inked with Ottawa. You can read about SM Northwest's signing day ceremony on the Dispatch website.