Missouri to release adoptee birth certificates in 2018

Due to a change in Missouri law, on Jan. 1, adult adoptees will be able to access their original birth certificates through the Missouri Department of Vital Records.

This change comes with the passing of the “Missouri Adoptee Rights Act” in 2016.

The Missouri Adoptee Rights Act gives adult adoptees the right to access their original birth certificate bearing the names of their birth parents, but it also permits birth parents to protect their confidentiality so that their names are not disclosed.

To do so, birth parents must contact the Department of Vital Records before Jan. 1 and fill out a document making their wishes known. Birth parents currently making an adoption plan and those making such plans in the future can also fill out a form at the time of the adoption indicating a desire for confidentiality.

For more in-depth information and to access the appropriate forms for both adult adoptees and birth parents, please contact the Missouri Bureau of Vital Records at 573-751- 6387 or by email at vitalrecordsinfo@health.mo.gov or visit the Bureau’s website.