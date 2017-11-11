Mohl guides De Soto football past Fort Scott in 4A-I sectionals

— Bryce Mohl threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead the De Soto football team to a 49-13 win over Fort Scott in the sectional round of the Class 4A-I playoffs on Friday.

Mohl completed all five of his passes for 180 yards with his touchdowns going to Connor Strouse, Brayden Brummer, Trevor Watts and Jack Barger. The De Soto quarterback also had seven carries for 23 yards.

Darren Winans and Leo Oplotnik led the Wildcats' balanced rushing attack. Winans rushed for 59 yards on seven carries, and Oplotnik rumbled for 43 yards and a touchdown on six totes.

Exavier Jackson set the tone for the Wildcats defensively with a pick six just 45 seconds in for the game's first score. Barger chipped in two sacks to lead the front seven for De Soto.

The Wildcats (10-1) will try to avenge their lone loss of the season when they play host to Bishop Miege (11-0) at 7 p.m. Friday. The three-time defending state champs shut out the Wildcats, 31-0, in Week Eight. Miege advanced to the sub-state title game with a 69-23 win over Labette County.

The winner of the showdown between De Soto and Miege will play either Andale (11-0) or McPherson (10-1) in the state championship game at 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka.