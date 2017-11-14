Today's news
Area volleyball players earn all-state, all-league honors
November 14, 2017
St. James Academy senior Allison Coens was selected as the Class 5A Player of the Year by the Kansas Volleyball Association and was named the Eastern Kansas League Player of the Year to highlight the all-state and all-league volleyball honors from the Shawnee area.
St. James' Nancy Dorsey was also named the 5A Coach of the Year after guiding the Thunder to their eighth state title in the last 11 years.
Here is a rundown of all the players from the Shawnee area who earned all-state or all-league honors.
5A all-state
First team: Coens and Ellie Bolton (St. James)
Second team: Morgan Miller (St. James) and Ally Barnhart (De Soto)
Honorable mention: Abby Archibong (Mill Valley)
All-Eastern Kansas League
First team: Coens, Miller, Bolton and Archibong
Second team: Audrey Klemp (St. James) and Sydney Pullen (Mill Valley)
Honorable mention: Addi Weybrew (St. James), Jackie Storm (St. James), Allie Harvey (Mill Valley) and Ava Taton (Mill Valley)
All-Frontier League
First team: Barnhart, Maya Bascom (De Soto) and Haley Cuba (De Soto)
Second team: Loren Hinkle (De Soto)
Honorable mention: Cassidy Crist (De Soto) and Riley Moore (De Soto)
All-Sunflower Sunflower League
First team: Hannah Black (Shawnee Mission Northwest)
Second team: Ava Graves (SM Northwest)
Honorable mention: Sabrina Creason (SM Northwest), Morgan Berry (SM Northwest) and Kim Hodnett (SM North)
All-Crossroads Conference
First team: Mallory Borgan (Maranatha Christian Academy)
Second team: Addi Pelham (Maranatha)
Honorable mention: Evie Flint (Maranatha)
