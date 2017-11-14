Two Shawnee area football players announced as semifinalists for Thomas A. Simone Awards

Mill Valley junior Logan Talley and De Soto senior Marshall Kellner have played key roles in getting their respective teams to the state semifinals, and they received some recognition for it on Tuesday with being named as semifinalists for two of the highly-regarded Thomas A. Simone awards.

Talley and Kellner were respectively selected as semifinalists for the Otis Taylor Award and Bobby Bell Award, which were released on PrepsKC's YouTube channel.

Talley has hauled in 78 catches for 1,108 yards and 11 touchdowns entering the Jaguars' Class 5A sub-state matchup against St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday. The Otis Taylor Award is given to the best wide receiver/tight end in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

Kellner has not allowed as a sack as De Soto's right tackle this season, and has helped lead the Wildcats to the Class 4A-I semifinals against Bishop Miege. The Bobby Bell Award goes to the top lineman/linebacker in small-class schools in the KC metro.

The list of 10 semifinalists for the Otis Taylor Award, Bobby Bell Award, Buck Buchanan Award, Frank Fontana Award and Simone Award will be trimmed to four on Nov. 28. The winners will then be announced on Dec. 5 at the high school of the Simone Award winner.