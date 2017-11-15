Local ministry receives donations at gala

At Metro Lutheran Ministry’s annual Power of Each One gala, the organization was presented with around $350,000 in donations to help serve thousands of at-risk and homeless people in the Kansas City area.

The most dramatic contribution came from Faith Lutheran Church, which closed its doors in August after 60 years in Prairie Village.

It presented $300,000 to MLM from proceeds of the property sale. The funds will be used for a new MLM housing program and the MLM Foundation.

Tony Whitter, director of Blessings Abound in Overland Park, also presented $50,000 from the thrift store. Blessings Abound is one of the most consistent supporters of MLM, which operates on donations and grants.

For more information, visit mlmkc.org.