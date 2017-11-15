Quivira Road corridor study public workshop set for Thursday

The City of Lenexa is developing the Quivira Road Corridor Study that will help create the long-term vision for land use enhancements, future growth, increased access to multi-modal transportation, and to foster a sense of place along Quivira Road from 79th St. to 99th St.



The final Quivira Road Corridor Study is expected to be completed in May 2018.

The workshop will take place 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the City of Lenexa Council Chambers, 17101 W. 87th St. Parkway. There will be a 10-minute overview presentation at 6:15 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Public participation is encouraged and will help shape the future of the corridor.

The meeting will include a presentation on the alternative options followed by interactive workshop discussions.

It is imperative that the Quivira Road Corridor study reflect the desires of the people who live, work, shop and play in the corridor. The project public engagement activities include multiple opportunities for people to get involved.