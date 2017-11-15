Archive for Wednesday, November 15, 2017
Shawnee wellness center asks residents to help homeless with bags
November 15, 2017
Your Wellness Connection, 7410 Switzer Road, wants you to change the world with one simple act of kindness.
It is collecting “blessing bags” for the homeless.
If you don’t have time to make your own, you are welcome to donate money and employees will do the shopping and hand them out for you.
Please drop off the blessing bags or donations between now and Dec. 20 at the center.
Here are some blessing bag donation ideas:
New & Gently Used Essentials:
Backpacks
Rain ponchos
Sleeping Bags
Blankets
Tents
Tarps
New Toiletries:
Small Kleenex Packs
Hair Brush
Q-tips
Anti-Bacterial Wipes
Deodorant
Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Floss
Travel Size Body Wash
Travel Size Shampoo & Conditioner
Body Lotion
Chapstick
Misc:
Bus pass
Pen & Notepads
Gallon & Quart size Zip-lock Bags
Sterno Cans (6 Hrs)
Individual Packets Laundry Soap
An Inspirational Note
New & Gently Used Clothing:
Winter Coats (Good Quality)
Packages of Crew Socks
Wool Socks
Winter Boots (Sizes 8-13)
Hand & Foot Warmers
Ski Gloves
Warm Stocking Caps
Scarves
Shirt & Pant Sets of Thermal
New Underwear (Sizes Med-XXXL)
Snacks:
Gift Cards for Fast Food
Bananas
Tangerines
Oranges
Granola Bars
Cut Veggies
Meat Sandwiches
Crackers
Cheese
Peanut Butter
Bottled Water
