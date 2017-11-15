Shawnee wellness center asks residents to help homeless with bags

Your Wellness Connection, 7410 Switzer Road, wants you to change the world with one simple act of kindness.

It is collecting “blessing bags” for the homeless.

If you don’t have time to make your own, you are welcome to donate money and employees will do the shopping and hand them out for you.

Please drop off the blessing bags or donations between now and Dec. 20 at the center.

Here are some blessing bag donation ideas:

New & Gently Used Essentials:

Backpacks

Rain ponchos

Sleeping Bags

Blankets

Tents

Tarps

New Toiletries:

Small Kleenex Packs

Hair Brush

Q-tips

Anti-Bacterial Wipes

Deodorant

Toothpaste, Toothbrush, Floss

Travel Size Body Wash

Travel Size Shampoo & Conditioner

Body Lotion

Chapstick

Misc:

Bus pass

Pen & Notepads

Gallon & Quart size Zip-lock Bags

Sterno Cans (6 Hrs)

Individual Packets Laundry Soap

An Inspirational Note

New & Gently Used Clothing:

Winter Coats (Good Quality)

Packages of Crew Socks

Wool Socks

Winter Boots (Sizes 8-13)

Hand & Foot Warmers

Ski Gloves

Warm Stocking Caps

Scarves

Shirt & Pant Sets of Thermal

New Underwear (Sizes Med-XXXL)

Snacks:

Gift Cards for Fast Food

Bananas

Tangerines

Oranges

Granola Bars

Cut Veggies

Meat Sandwiches

Crackers

Cheese

Peanut Butter

Bottled Water