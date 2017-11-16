Archive for Thursday, November 16, 2017
St. Joseph Catholic Church to host blood drive Nov. 20
November 16, 2017
St. Joseph Catholic Church, in conjunction with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive, using west entrance.
Those wishing to donate can schedule an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org and use Sponsor Code stjosephcatholic. Walk-in donors are welcome.
For more information contact Virginia Wiedel at 913-268-3874.
