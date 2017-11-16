St. Joseph Catholic Church to host blood drive Nov. 20

St. Joseph Catholic Church, in conjunction with Community Blood Center, will host a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 20, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 11221 Johnson Drive, using west entrance.

Those wishing to donate can schedule an appointment by visiting savealifenow.org and use Sponsor Code stjosephcatholic. Walk-in donors are welcome.

For more information contact Virginia Wiedel at 913-268-3874.