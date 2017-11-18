De Soto football falls to Miege in 4A-I sub-state championship game

De Soto surged out to a 10-point lead against Class 4A-I three-time defending state champion Bishop Miege, but the Stags struck back with 28 unanswered points to close out the first half en route to a 56-24 victory over the Wildcats on Friday in the state semifinals.

Touchdown runs by Jack Barger and Leo Oplotnik and an Ethan Rodriguez field goal gave the Wildcats a 17-7 lead with 7:46 remaining in the second quarter. De Soto's 10-point edge disappeared in the matter of 56 seconds, though, after a Brison Cobbins 76-yard touchdown run and a Jasir Cox pick six. Cobbins scored again from 3 yards out and Cameron Clark found pay dirt on a 60-yard touchdown run to put the Stags up 35-17 at halftime.

The Wildcats regained momentum at the beginning of the second half after a Zach Titus interception helped set up a 1-yard scored from Barger, but 35-24 was as close as they would get.

Miege quarterback Carter Putz put the finishing touches on the victory for the Stags, as he became the state's all-time passing yards leader. Putz threw for 260 yards and three touchdowns — two of which went to Daniel Jackson. The Miege quarterback broke the Kansas all-time state passing yards record that was previously held by Shawnee Mission North alumnus Will Schneider, who set it last year to round out his four-year varsity career with the Indians.

De Soto ended the season with a record of 10-2, and both of the Wildcats' losses were at the hands of the Stags. The 24 points for the Wildcats were the most scored against Miege since the Stags' 2016 35-28 season-opening loss to Blue Valley. The Stags have won 24 straight games since to loss to the Tigers, and try to finish off a perfect season against Andale in the state championship game.

Andale also enters the 4A-I state title game with a 12-0 record after defeating McPherson, 20-13, in the semifinals. Miege and Andale will square off at 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 at the Hummer Sports Complex in Topeka.