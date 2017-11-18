Olathe man arrested after firing gun at another driver during road rage incident

Shawnee Police say they're investigating after a man fired a gun at two occupied vehicles near Shawnee Mission Parkway and Barker Road late Friday evening.

Recorded radio traffic indicates officers were called to the QuikTrip, 20605 Shawnee Mission Parkway, about 8 p.m. on reports of a "rolling disturbance."

Another officer was dispatched to the eastbound lanes of Shawnee Mission Parkway at Barker Road, where the shots were fired.

Operation 100 News spoke to a Shawnee Police Department Supervisor, at Shawnee Mission Parkway and Barker Road, who stated that gunfire damaged two vehicles during a road rage incident. Officers arrested the suspect at the QuikTrip.

Police say the shots fired by the suspect damaged the vehicle he was arguing with and a second vehicle which was not involved in the road rage.

No one was injured.

Johnson County Sheriff's Office booking logs show that officers arrested a 20-year-old Olathe man at 8:12 p.m.

Operation 100 News is withholding the man's name until he is formally charged.

Technicians from the Johnson County Sheriff's Office Crime Lab assisted Shawnee Police at the scene.

