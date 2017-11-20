Archive for Monday, November 20, 2017
City of Shawnee celebrates Clear Creek improvements with ribbon-cutting
November 20, 2017
Completion of the Clear Creek Parkway road project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 14.
The Clear Creek project included the completion of a one-mile three-lane street, with a 10-foot concrete trail and 5-foot sidewalk. It also features LED streetlights, a roundabout to connect to a future street and connection to the trail system underneath K-7 Highway.
The street is now open to all traffic.
Funding for the project was provided through city funds and an improvement district with Prieb Development.
At the ribbon-cutting, Greg Prieb, president of Prieb Homes, Inc., announced the construction of homes, ranging from $400,000 to $800,000, many with golf course views will begin near the parkway soon.
Key members of the Clear Creek Parkway construction team were R.L. Duncan, the prime contractor; Realm Construction, concrete paving; Freeman Concrete, flatwork concrete; Sosaya and Sons, street lighting; Feld, seeding and sodding.
More like this story
- City to consider improvement district for new western Shawnee housing development
- $5.2 million Clear Creek Parkway extension project headed by Lenexa-based firm
- City approves payment plan for Clear Creek Parkway in western Shawnee residential development
- New Bonner club gives teens safe environment
- Stag's Creek project a potential 'gateway' to Shawnee, developer hopes
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment