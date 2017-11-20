Archive for Monday, November 20, 2017

City of Shawnee celebrates Clear Creek improvements with ribbon-cutting

Pictured with the ribbon from left to right are consulting Project Manager Paul Parks, P.E., Councilman Jeff Vaught, Councilman Jim Neighbor, Mayor Michelle Distler, City Manager Carol Gonzales, and Greg Prieb, President of Prieb Homes, Inc. Shawnee Senior Project Manager Paul Lindstrom, P.E., is at the podium.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News. Enlarge photo.

Pictured with the ribbon from left to right are consulting Project Manager Paul Parks, P.E., Councilman Jeff Vaught, Councilman Jim Neighbor, Mayor Michelle Distler, City Manager Carol Gonzales, and Greg Prieb, President of Prieb Homes, Inc. Shawnee Senior Project Manager Paul Lindstrom, P.E., is at the podium.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News

November 20, 2017

Completion of the Clear Creek Parkway road project was celebrated with a ribbon-cutting on Nov. 14.

The Clear Creek project included the completion of a one-mile three-lane street, with a 10-foot concrete trail and 5-foot sidewalk. It also features LED streetlights, a roundabout to connect to a future street and connection to the trail system underneath K-7 Highway.

The street is now open to all traffic.

Funding for the project was provided through city funds and an improvement district with Prieb Development.

At the ribbon-cutting, Greg Prieb, president of Prieb Homes, Inc., announced the construction of homes, ranging from $400,000 to $800,000, many with golf course views will begin near the parkway soon.

Key members of the Clear Creek Parkway construction team were R.L. Duncan, the prime contractor; Realm Construction, concrete paving; Freeman Concrete, flatwork concrete; Sosaya and Sons, street lighting; Feld, seeding and sodding.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment