SMNW announces 2018 Hall of Fame class

Shawnee Mission Northwest will induct three former athletes and one coach into its athletic Hall of Fame on Jan. 12.

Longtime baseball coach Rich Kuzydym, distance runner Steve Fein, baseball player Adam Giacalone and gymnast Kathy (Ross) Johnson will join inaugural inductee Van Rose as the newest members of the SM Northwest Athletic Hall of Fame.

Kuzydym was at the helm of the SM Northwest baseball program from 1984-2014, and guided the Cougars to state titles in 1990, 1991 and 1993. The former SM Northwest skipper was selected as the Sunflower League Coach of the Year five times, and now has the Sunflower League Player of the Year award named after him.

Fein, a 1995 SM Northwest alumnus, won three state cross country titles and was twice crowned the 3,200-meter state champion in track. The decorated distance runner then took his talents to the University of Oregon, where he became two-time All- American in cross country and track. Fein qualified for the 2000 Olympic Trials in the 5,000 meters.

Before graduating from SM Northwest in 2010, Giacalone tossed the first two perfect games in the history of the Cougar baseball program. Giacalone was selected as the 2010 Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches Class 6A Pitcher of the Year. After he earned NJCAA first-team All-American honors in his two years at Neosho County Community College, Giacalone was selected by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 16th round of the MLB Amateur Player Draft.

Johnson, a 1979 SM Northwest alumna, was an all-around state champion in her sophomore and senior campaigns. The SM Northwest product then became an all-Big Eight gymnast at the University of Kansas, where she broke schools records in three different events.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will be held at halftime of the boys basketball game against SM East, which will start at 7 p.m.