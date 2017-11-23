Man found guilty of murder in 2015 death of baby in Shawnee

A 26-year-old man has pleaded no contest in the killing of a 7-month-old girl in 2015 in suburban Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that Aarson Peck entered the plea Tuesday. Sentencing for the second-degree murder charge is scheduled for Jan. 31.

Peck initially was charged with first-degree murder and child abuse in the death of Analeece McHenry-Widmer. Peck shared an apartment in Shawnee, Kansas, with the girl's mother.

Prosecutors dismissed the child abuse charge as part of the plea agreement.