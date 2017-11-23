Today's news
Shawnee area Eagle Scouts honored
November 23, 2017
Neil Armstrong. Steven Spielberg. U.S. President Gerald Ford.
What do these renowned men have in common?
They all became Eagle Scouts.
And last week, eight boys from the Shawnee area joined that prestigious rank.
At a Court of Honor ceremony held at Community Covenant Church on Nov. 12, Jack Ball, Justin Deas, Albert Hoelting III, Brandon Long, Johnathan McNett, Matthew Murphy, Brian Pendleton, and Keagan Taylor, all of Troop 123, received their Eagle Scout award.
Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler attended the ceremony to give special recognition to the boys for their hard work.
The following descriptions are of the boys’ Eagle Scout projects:
Ball’s project was to plan and supervise the construction and installation of a set of storage shelves at the Avenue of Life, a community improvement organization in Kansas City, Kan.
Deas’ project was to plan and supervise the construction and installation of a handicapped accessible ramp at the Timber Ridge Adventure Center in Olathe for the Johnson County Parks & Recreation Department.
Hoelting’s project, in coordination with the Rebuilding Together Shawnee and the Shawnee Fire Department, was to plan and supervise the installation of 34 fire detectors in 16 homes in an older neighborhood of the city.
Long’s project was to plan and supervise the construction and installation of a bench at the pond near the police station for the City of Shawnee.
McNett’s project was to plan and supervise the cleanup and replacement of the mulch in the islands of the parking lot at the Ernie Miller Nature Park as well as the renovation of a flower garden for the Johnson County Parks & Recreation Department.
Murphy’s project was to plan and supervise the renovation and/or installation of several obstacles located on the Timber Ridge Adventure Center’s Challenge Course for the Johnson County Parks & Recreation Department.
Pendleton’s project was to plan and supervise the construction of 14 portable artificial fish habitats for the Johnson County Parks & Recreation Department. The habitats were used first at Lexington Lake and then can be moved to other lakes as needed.
Taylor’s project was to construct wooden banner trees for the Salem Lutheran Church in Lenexa that will announce various activities at his place of worship.
Comments
Wayne Rugenstein 45 minutes ago
Excellent work gentlemen, only 4% of Scouts achieve the rank of Eagle. Glad to share this honor with you.
