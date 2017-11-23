Shawnee area Eagle Scouts honored

Neil Armstrong. Steven Spielberg. U.S. President Gerald Ford.

What do these renowned men have in common?

They all became Eagle Scouts.

And last week, eight boys from the Shawnee area joined that prestigious rank.

At a Court of Honor ceremony held at Community Covenant Church on Nov. 12, Jack Ball, Justin Deas, Albert Hoelting III, Brandon Long, Johnathan McNett, Matthew Murphy, Brian Pendleton, and Keagan Taylor, all of Troop 123, received their Eagle Scout award.

Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler attended the ceremony to give special recognition to the boys for their hard work.

The following descriptions are of the boys’ Eagle Scout projects: