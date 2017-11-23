Shawnee leadership program seeks participants

Community-minded citizens with a leadership drive are encouraged to apply to the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce Foundation 2018 leadership program, Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership.

The Foundation will accept 20 to 25 applicants for participation. The deadline for all applications is Friday, Dec. 1.

Originally started by the Chamber in 1989, the purpose of the program is to develop individuals to assume leadership roles within Shawnee, Johnson County, the State of Kansas and beyond.



Since its inception, nearly 375 individuals have graduated from this leadership program; many serving our community today.

Participants will be required to attend eight, full-day and one, half-day class sessions from January to May 2018. Topics will include education, health care, economic development, community service and city, county and state government.

Tuition—totaling $925—covers the cost for materials, transportation and meals.

For more information, please visit the Chamber’s website, shawneekschamber.com/stl/.

Contact Mary Taylor at the Chamber office, 913-631-6545, if you are interested in participating in Shawnee Tomorrow.