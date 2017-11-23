Shop local: Small Business Saturday is this weekend

It’s the busiest shopping weekend of the year and on Saturday, it will all revolve around small businesses.

Once again, the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce is participating in Small Business Saturday, a promotional day being held this weekend, which encourages residents to spend their dollars at small shops, services, and restaurants.

Many shops will offer customers refreshments and special discounts on Saturday.

The special retail day is an important way for community businesses to promote their name for the holiday season said Shawnee Chamber of Commerce President Ann Smith-Tate.

“The Shawnee economy benefits when dollars stay local,” she told the Dispatch. “When you support the community on Small Business Saturday the money you spend is most likely to stay in our area, supporting everyone.”

She also added that the day is a perfect opportunity for shoppers to learn more about Shawnee Chamber business members and other area businesses.

“Shoppers can take advantage of some great deals and enjoy the outstanding customer service our small businesses provide,” Smith-Tate said.

Not only is the day about great deals and discovering hidden retail gems, but it’s also a fun competition.

The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce has a small business passport on its website to use on Saturday. It features all the participating businesses and their addresses.

Each time you make a purchase at a participating business, you will receive a stamp on your passport. The first shopper to return their passport to the Shawnee Chamber office, 15100 W 67th St, at 8 a.m. on Monday with at least five stamps will receive a $50 gift card.

The Shawnee Chamber is also encouraging you to social media the day.

The hashtag to be used prior to Saturday is #amexsbschampion. On Saturday, shoppers should use #shopsmallshawnee to tell everyone about the great deals and service they are experiencing.

Small Business Saturday was launched by American Express in 2010 as a way to help small and local businesses thrive during the holiday shopping season.

The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce has promoted it in the city for the past four years.

This year, there are dozens of small businesses participating so far.

To see a list of all the participating businesses and to download a passport, visit ShawneeKSChamber.com/ShopSmall.