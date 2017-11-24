Area soccer players earn all-state, all-league honors

Mill Valley junior Jake Ashford was named the Class 5A Co-Offensive Player of the Year by the Kansas High School Soccer Coaches Association and was selected as the Eastern Kansas League Midfielder of the Year to highlight the all-state and all-league soccer honors for players in the Shawnee area.

Here is a complete list of the players from the Shawnee area who earned all-state or all-league honors.

5A all-state

Co-Offensive Player of the Year: Jake Ashford (Mill Valley)

First team: Ashford, Ian Carroll (Mill Valley), Kyle Franklin (Mill Valley), Aidan Veal (Mill Valley) and Ethan Rodriguez (De Soto)

Second team: Bradley Teasley (Mill Valley), Brock Denney (Mill Valley), Carson Brier (De Soto) and Daniel Apple (De Soto)

All-Eastern Kansas League

Goalkeeper of the Year: Jake Dunsmore

Midfielder of the Year: Ashford

First team: Carroll, Ashford and Dunsmore

Second team: Sam Enna (St. James), Matt DuBois (St. James), Denney and Veal

Honorable mention: James Foster (St. James), Jonathan Bass (St. James), Luis Alvarado (St. James), Francis Nguyen (St. James), Isaac Knapp (Mill Valley), Brent Stevenson (Mill Valley), Teasley and Franklin

All-Sunflower League

Second team: Josh Sherfy (Shawnee Mission Northwest), Cole Slack (SM Northwest) and Bryce Combs (SM Northwest)

Honorable mention: Jonathan Sommerfield (SM Northwest), Edy Alvarado (SM Northwest), Sam Cramer (SM North) and Jack Spencer (SM North)

All-Frontier League

First team: Rodriguez, Apple and Brier

Second team: Rohan Singh (De Soto)

Honorable mention: James Henggeler (De Soto), Andrew Goodman (De Soto), Sean Eggers (De Soto) and Blake Webber (De Soto)

All-Crossroads Conference

First team: Aaron Bowlin (Maranatha Christian Academy), Jason Friesen (Maranatha) and Jax Holland (Maranatha)