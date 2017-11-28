New thrift store celebrates grand opening this week

City Union Mission will open its largest thrift store in Shawnee on Thursday.

A ribbon-cutting for City Thrift, 11225 Shawnee Mission Parkway, will start at 8:30 a.m. while a grand opening will start at 9 a.m.

The store is in the Parkway Shopping Center between Nieman and Flint Roads and in-between Harbor Freight and Genesis Fitness.

This City Thrift store will be the biggest and best thrift store for the Mission.

“We are proud to bring our largest store to Shawnee,” said general manager Doug DePew. “We know this city is very responsive to Kansas City and the needs of our community, so providing an easy way to give back to a local charity that supports Kansas City will set us apart.”

The Shawnee City Thrift is the fourth location for the retailer, which also has shops in Overland Park and Kansas City, Mo.

“Shawnee is a perfect location because we know it’s an important part of the Kansas City area and it’s a community which loves to give back,” said Melissa Rhoades, director of marketing for City Thrift. “Thrifting is fun for both the treasures and the deals, but there’s also a want and a need for more thrift stores in Johnson County.”

She emphasized that money spent at City Thrift will stay local by helping people right in the Kansas City metro area.

“City Thrift provides a meaningful way for members of the community to make a positive difference in the lives of those who are poor or homeless,” said DePew. “City Thrift and the on-site Community Donation Center allows people to share their support for our city and the Mission by shopping the store or donating items they no longer need.”

The store also has opportunities for local organizations such as schools, churches and civic groups to earn money by hosting a collection drive for clothing, furniture and household items. The groups receive payment for the total pounds collected through their efforts.

The City Thrift Donation Center is currently open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday at the retail location and is accepting used clothing, shoes, household items and more.

The store will also hold its “Christmas Thriftmas” sale on Dec. 9, which will feature most items 50 percent off.

Employees are excited to get things rolling.

“Our hope is that City Thrift will become a shopping destination and the community’s choice when it comes to donating their gently used clothing, furniture and household goods,” DePew said. “In turn, the store will provide an even stronger foundation of support for the City Union Mission.”