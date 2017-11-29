McIntosh to McNeill: A smooth transition for SM North girls basketball

— Former Shawnee Mission North girls basketball coach Brian McIntosh made it a point to change the culture of the program in his two years of leading the Indians.

McIntosh — who rewarded his players for offensive rebounds and taking charges — stepped down last spring to take the same position at Wamego, but many of the same principles are still being preached at SM North by his successor, Amanda McNeill. The first-year SM North coach previously the held the same position at Shawnee Heights, and spent her playing days at Florida Gulf Coast, Hutchinson County Community College and Washburn.

“They both really focus on defense, so it’s not a huge transition,” said senior Hannah Redick of McIntosh and McNeill. “They have a lot of the same goals.”

Redick and Mackenzie Vielhauer are the lone two seniors for the Indians this year, and they’ve done everything that McNeill has asked from them since she accepted the job.

“They’ve taken some of the younger freshmen under the wing and set the expectation,” McNeill said. “We’re trying to build a culture, and those two are probably the best two seniors to do that around.”

As the Indians try to improve on their 4-17 record from last season, they’ll have a few underclassmen that will look to help Redick and Vielhauer with leading the way. Sophomore LeLe Love returns as the Indians’ leading scorer and rebounder, and sophomore Tiana Lee and freshmen Kylie Dunn and Kiara Williams are expected to vie for playing time.

“The girls are adjusting, but I think everyone is buying in and they’re adjusting well,” McNeill said. “I think it’s going to be a good season. I’m excited.”

While McNeill has done a lot of teaching during the first few weeks of practices, she’s also been on the learning end of things as well with trying to gain as much knowledge as possible about her players.

“The girls asked, ‘What do we want to be known for?’ I told them my philosophy is good defense and going hard to the boards every time whether it be offensively or defensively,” McNeill said. “Having coach Mac preach those things last year, it definitely eased the transition. They know the expectations and they will meet them. There is no lowering expectations here. They rise up, that’s for sure.”

McNeill believes that her team will likely look to Love a lot on the offensive end, but indicated that the development of secondary scorers will be key in their success.

“Her being such a versatile player helps us drive our offense around that, but at the same time it’s difficult for her to learn all five spots. It’s definitely a transition,” said McNeill of Love. “She knows that she’s going to be our go-to player and we’re going to look for her a lot. We’re building teammates around her to help that. If teams want to collapse on LeLe, she’s going to have help around her. It’s going to be good.”

Whether Love carries the load offensively or not for the Indians, she’s enjoyed learning from McNeill, who is unlike any other coach she has ever had.

“It’s great. I’ve never had a woman coach me personally, but it’s been a great experience honestly,” Love said. “It’s so fun and she’s so easy to get along with. I think it will be a good and new season with her.”

The Indians will play their season opener at 11 a.m. Saturday against Blue Valley Southwest in the Shawnee Mission West Shootout.