Mill Valley senior Hadden wins Kenneth Smith Award

When Mill Valley senior Bella Hadden approaches each golf shot, she does her best just to focus on it and doesn't look ahead to later in the round or to other tasks she has to complete away from the course.

Between cross country/track, bowling, student council, National Honors Society, Student Ambassadors and MVTV, Hadden is involved in several other activities at Mill Valley, but the golf course is where she usually finds herself at peace. Hadden was recognized on Tuesday for her successfully balancing everything she does, as she was presented with the Kenneth Smith Award, which goes to the best golfer in the Kansas City metropolitan area.

"I definitely didn't see it coming at all," Hadden said. "I never really expected this kind of thing and I'm really excited about it and I'm extremely thankfully to have been picked for this honor."

Hadden became the second straight golfer from the Shawnee area to be selected as the girls recipient of the Kenneth Smith Award after St. James Academy alumna Caroline Klemp won it last year. The Mill Valley senior was the first golfer in the school's history to win the prestigious honor.

"It's really exciting to be the lowest-scoring golfer to go through your school and just to leave that kind of footprint. When I was a freshman, we'd never won regionals or state or league or anything," Hadden said. "When you do that, you get a board in the gym so we didn't have a board. I made it my goal to get a board in the gym and we when got the board, that was my main goal for high school was to get that done because we won regionals my junior year. So that was exciting."

Hadden rounded out her high school golf career with a second-place finish at the Class 5A state tournament after carding a round of 79 at Emporia Municipal Golf Course. Along with earning all-state honors, Hadden won four tournaments during her senior season — including a regional title. Hadden was also the Eastern Kansas League runner-up. She finished second in the EKL behind Blue Valley West senior Molly Saporito, who she'll become teammates with next year at the University of Central Missouri.

"Overall, just being at Mill Valley and having the family that I've had has given me so many opportunities and I'm really excited to play at UCM next year," Hadden said. "I have friends there that I've been playing with since I was 10. We're going to be on the same team, and I'm really excited about that."

While Hadden's accomplishments on the links played a big role in her receiving the Kenneth Smith Award, there was much more that went into her being selected. According to the Kenneth and Eva Smith Foundation, the award is annually presented to the best boys and girls golfer in the Kansas City area for their "performance in high school golf tournaments; academic achievement; leadership on the golf team and in other school areas and community service through school, church or other activities."

"Mill Valley's character development model is, 'We are Mill Valley' with the 'are' being broken down into an acronym," Mill Valley girls golf coach Chris Wallace said. "The 'A' stands for achievement, the 'R' for responsibility and the 'E' for empowerment. These three adjectives easily describe Bella and her many strengths and talents."

Wallace referred to Hadden as "an assistant of sorts" with being one of two upperclassmen and the lone senior on the Mill Valley varsity girls golf team this year. A few of Hadden's teammates attended the award ceremony on Tuesday in the Mill Valley theater to show their gratitude to their senior leader.

"Going into the beginning of the season, I hadn't had any experience with golf. Bella made the season 10 times better," sophomore Hannah Davie said. "It would have been completely different without her leadership. She brought the team together. The team is close now because of her and it just wouldn't be the same."

Whether it be with her teammates or other friends, Shawnee Golf & Country Club has been the primary course that Hadden has played on over the years with her father, Larry Hadden, being the head golf pro there. Larry and his wife, Jodi Hadden, expressed a lot of pride for their daughter after she received the award.

"It means a lot. She's worked hard for it," Larry said. "Every year she's just gotten better and better at golf and it was through hard work. She put the time in and the effort that it takes to become better at golf and it's not an easy sport to master, but she's come a long way with it and I can see her going further with it when she goes to UCM and plays."

Jodi added, "Basically she's got this game plan and she decides she's going to play golf and she's going to take these AP classes and she's student body president, and she just figures out how to get it done. I think it's taught her time management and to reap the rewards of that when you do it well. I think she's done it well."

Bella deflected some of the credit for the success she's had in golf and everything else that she's done to her parents. Along with her various golf accomplishments, Bella has been on Mill Valley's 4x800-meter relay state champion teams the past two years and was crowned as the homecoming queen this fall — all while posting a weighted grade-point average of 4.146.

"I especially wouldn't be here without my mom," Bella said. "Doing all of that stuff gets me pretty stressed out sometimes and she helps me take care of it. She gets it done for me and she helps me out.

"And then there's my dad. He's obviously a head pro and he taught me everything that I know and every time that I've gone out to play or asked if he wanted to play, he's always said yes. I've never had to go out by myself if I didn't want to and he's taught me everything. He's given me every opportunity that I've needed to succeed and I'm extremely thankful."

Part of what has made Bella is successful golfer is that she has taken bits and pieces of what she has learned from her other activities and applied it on the course.

"I wouldn't be as good at golf if I've gotten if wasn't for everything else that I've been involved in at school. I've been in STUCO (student council), and that taught me how to do leadership with Mrs. (Erica) Crist," Bella said. "Cross country taught me to believe in myself with coach (Chris) McAfee and bowling taught me how to have fun. Everything kind of goes together and if it wasn't for all of that, I wouldn't be here today."

While Bella has launched her golf career in Shawnee, the person who the award is named after has deep roots in the town as well. After Kenneth Smith started making golf clubs in Kansas City, Mo, he and his wife, Eva Smith, moved to Shawnee in 1935 to take advantage of a more spacious area. With the help of several other craftsmen in the area, Smith's hand-made clubs quickly became nationally-renowned.

"The company served an amazing array of customers over the years — including five U.S. presidents, heads of state of numerous foreigns countries, kings, supreme court justices, sports legends, Hollywood stars and many everyday golfers throughout the world. The Smiths wish to give something back to their community and to the game of golf, to which they had devoted their entire lives," Patrick J. McMahon, who is a representative of the Kenneth L. and Eva S. Smith Foundation, said. "And accordingly, they established the Kenneth and Eva Smith charitable foundation. Their foundation has been working quietly behind the scenes for many years offering support to various Kansas City area non-profit organizations."

As a part of the ceremony for Bella, McMahon also presented a $5,000 check to The First Tee of Greater Kansas City, which is an organization that teaches high-character values through the game of golf. Brigette Chirpich, who is the executive director of The First Tee of GKC, accepted the check on the organization's behalf. Chirpich said that seeing Bella get recognized was rewarding to see, especially since it's been a point of emphasis to increase the number of girls golfers in The First Tee of GKC.

"The First Tee's efforts in the community are to build more Bellas out here. We try very hard to reach out and open the door of the golf world to any and all students and kids across the Kansas City area and I'm proud to say that Kenneth and Eva Smith's support has allowed us to really make strides in that area," Chirpich said. "One of the biggest and most favorite parts of The First Tee's strides for me is the growth of girls golf and our efforts to try and improve the number of girls that are involved in this sport."