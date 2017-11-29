St. James alumnae Gray, Fitzmorris selected to All-Pac-12 volleyball team

St. James Academy alumnae and Stanford sophomores Jenna Gray and Audriana Fitzmorris were named to All-Pac-12 Conference Team on Monday.

Gray was selected as the Pac-12 Setter of the Year after dishing out 1,224 assists entering the NCAA tournament. The St. James product leads the Pac-12 and is third in the NCAA with 12.12 assists per set. Gray has already climbed to ninth all-time in the assists category for the Cardinal. The Stanford setter also ranks second on the team with 35 aces.

Fitzmorris earned All-Pac-12 honors after leading the conference in blocks per set at a 1.46 clip. The sophomore middle blocker has recorded 140 blocks and 219 kills for the defending NCAA champions.

After helping the Cardinal to a Pac-12 title, Gray and Fitzmorris will turn their attention to an NCAA tournament first-round matchup against CSU Bakersfield on Friday. The Cardinal (26-3) are the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA tournament. The winner of Stanford and CSU Bakersfield will take on the winner of Colorado State and Michigan on Saturday. Should the Cardinal make another run to the Final Four, Gray and Fitzmorris will get to return to Kansas City, Mo. since the national semifinals and championship match are at Sprint Center on Dec. 14 and 16.