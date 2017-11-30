Celebrate the holidays in Bonner Springs

The National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame in Bonner Springs will hold its annual Santa Express Celebration 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, along with Dec. 9-10.

The family-oriented event features free train rides, games and crafts for children and cookies and cocoa served in the Red Barn.

Children can visit with Santa Claus in the railroad depot.

Activities on Saturday will start with the Santa’s Express 5K or the one mile Reindeer Route.

Entrants can run, jog or walk the scenic route which will support historic Farmtown.

Pre-registration is available at www.aghallofame.com. For more information call 913-721-1075.

The National Agricultural Center and Hall of Fame is located at 630 N. 126th Street, Bonner Springs.