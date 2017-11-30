Enjoy retro holiday fun at the Johnson County Museum

Celebrate the holidays 1950s-style during a special event being planned at the Johnson County Museum on Dec. 9.

Participants will help celebrate the 50th anniversary of the museum by exploring the museum’s signature exhibition featuring the 1950s All-Electric House decorated for Christmas, and touring the museum’s temporary exhibit, “Let’s Celebrate: Johnson County Museum is 50!”

There will also be hands-on retro activities and crafts in the museum during the event, which runs from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The museum is in the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

No preregistration is required, and the cost for this three-hour event is the usual museum admission of $5 for adults, $4 for seniors ages 60 and older, $3 for children, and museum members are free.