Johnson County board votes not to extend Zacharias’ contract

Johnson County will soon have a new county manager.

This morning, the Board of County Commissioners voted 4-3 not to extend the contract of current manager Hannes Zacharias.

To provide the 30-day notice, as required in his contract, his service as county manager will end effective Dec. 31.

Chairman Ed Eilert released a statement today announcing his disappointment.

“As I stated prior to and following the vote, I do not agree with the decision and believe it is not the correct action for our county commission to take,” he said. “This vote does not reflect in any negative way on the moral, ethical or professional character of Mr. Zacharias, as I and others stated as the vote was taken. Our county has many successes and achievements which are due to the leadership of Mr. Zacharias since his appointment in August 2009. He brought a wealth of experience in local government to our county and I am extremely grateful for his public service career with Johnson County. I wish him success in his future.”

He added that in the coming weeks, the commissioners will begin the process to determine the selection of the next county manager.

“I very much appreciate all of our county employees’ hard work and leadership which have resulted in the nationally recognized services that our county taxpayers have come to expect from our organization,” Eilert said. “I trust your demonstrated commitment to the positive results of the organization will continue throughout the transition period.”

He began his career with Johnson County government as assistant county manager in 2001.

Zacharias has served as county manager since 2009.

As county manager, Zacharias serves as the chief administrative officer, coordinating the delivery of services provided by more than 3,800 employees to the county’s nearly 550,000 residents.

He also prepares the county’s annual operating and capital budgets totaling more than $810 million.

As head of the county’s management team, Zacharias is accountable for organizational performance, achievement and service delivery in the daily operations of Johnson County.

He also oversees the implementation of policies and directives established by the BOCC.

In October, Zacharias was honored with the prestigious Edwin O. Stene Award for Managerial Excellence.