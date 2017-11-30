Ring in the holidays with ‘Christkindlmarkt’

You’re invited to celebrate the Christmas season at ‘Christkindlmarkt,’ the city of Shawnee’s holiday extravaganza, being held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The event, which will take place in downtown Shawnee, will feature activities for the entire family, such as fruit cake races, face painting, Santa’s doll workshop, vision screenings, crafts and a holiday trolley.

Children may also visit with Santa from 2 to 5 p.m.

There will be food trucks and holiday vendors.

Entertainment will feature a variety of acts, from dance groups to carolers.

The event will conclude with the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:15 p.m.