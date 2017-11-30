Archive for Thursday, November 30, 2017
Ring in the holidays with ‘Christkindlmarkt’
November 30, 2017
You’re invited to celebrate the Christmas season at ‘Christkindlmarkt,’ the city of Shawnee’s holiday extravaganza, being held from 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The event, which will take place in downtown Shawnee, will feature activities for the entire family, such as fruit cake races, face painting, Santa’s doll workshop, vision screenings, crafts and a holiday trolley.
Children may also visit with Santa from 2 to 5 p.m.
There will be food trucks and holiday vendors.
Entertainment will feature a variety of acts, from dance groups to carolers.
The event will conclude with the Mayor’s Christmas Tree Lighting at 5:15 p.m.
