Cross Country roundup: St. James sweeps Maple Leaf Classic

The St. James Academy girls and boys cross country teams ran to first-place finishes on Saturday at the Maple Leaf Classic in Baldwin City.

The Thunder nearly notched a perfect score in the girls race, as Sarah Murrow, Mary O'Connor, Katie Moore and Hannah Robinson finished first through fourth, respectively. Murrow clocked in with a winning time of 19:09.12. Mary Goetz placed seventh to join her four teammates in the top 10.

The St. James boys squad placed three runners in the top 10 to bring home its title. Jack Moore led the way with a third-place time of 16:26.97. John Matulis and Charlie Wallace followed in fifth and sixth, respectively.

The Shawnee Mission North girls and boys teams also earned top-three finishes. The SM North girls were runners-up to the Thunder after Katie Kasunic, Cassie Davis and Keagan Stiers all cracked the top 10. Kasunic finished right behind the Thunder's top pack in fifth place with a time of 19:24.42. Davis and Stiers placed sixth and ninth, respectively.

On the boys side, Joseph Coddington guided the Indians to third place. Coddington's time of 16:28.81 was good for fourth place. Logan Jiskra also broke the 17-minute barrier with a ninth-place time of 16:45.77.

Shawnee Mission Northwest rounded out the area teams at the meet. The Cougars finished fifth in the boys race behind Michael Scott. The SM Northwest senior finished seventh with a time of 16:42.82. The SM Northwest girls placed seventh with Riley Demo leading the way. Demo clocked in with a time of 21:01.44, which was good for 22nd place.

Mill Valley girls second, boys fourth at KC Classic

The Mill Valley girls cross country team finished second at the KC Classic in Peculiar, Mo. — just one point behind champion Raymore-Peculiar.

Delaney Kemp paced the Jaguars with a 10th-place time of 19:21.9. Britton Nelson and Morgan Koca joined Kemp in the top 20 after placing 13th and 16th, respectively.

The Mill Valley boys also placed three runners in the top 20 en route to finishing fourth in the team standings. Greg Haynes placed 12th with a time of 16:34. Jack Terry and Gavin Overbeck followed in 16th and 19th, respectively.

De Soto's Hubert wins Seaman Invitational

De Soto junior Sam Hubert distanced himself from the rest of the field to win the Seaman Invitational in Topeka. Hubert posted a personal-best time of 16:19.05.

Andre VanMeerhaeghe and Graham Hudelson posted top-20 finishes to help lead De Soto to third place. VanMeerhaege finished 13th, while Hudelson was close behind in 17th.

The De Soto girls also had three top-20 finishers and placed third in the team standings. Freshmen Jordan Zade and Nicole Schottler finished seventh and ninth, respectively, with times of 20:51.8 and 20:59.93, while LaMyah Ricks followed in 14th place.