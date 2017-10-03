Mill Valley’s Hadden wins Free State Invitational

Mill Valley senior Bella Hadden fired a round of 80 to win the Free State Invitational on Monday at Lawrence Country Club.

Hadden trailed Shawnee Mission East's Karoline Nelson by five strokes after nine holes, back shot 2-over on the back nine pull even with the Lancer sophomore. Hadden claimed first place based on a back-nine tiebreaker.

Mill Valley junior Sarah Lawson rounded out the top 10 with a round of 90. Lawson and Hadden led Mill Valley to fourth place.

St. James placed three golfers in the top 25 between Kate Duggan (tied for 13th place, round of 92), Allison Comer (tied for 16th, 93) and Kelly Krebs (tied for 25th, 98). The Thunder did not have four golfers finish to end up with a team score.

Shawnee Mission Northwest finished 14th after being led by Melanie Ebner and Camille Halley. Ebner tied for 43th place with a round of 110, and Haley finished one stroke back in a tie for 45th.

Shawnee Mission North was led by Katlyn Killeen, who carded a round of 98 to tie for 23rd place. Killeen guided the Indians to 16th place.

Shawnee Mission East won the tournament by nine strokes over runner-up St. Thomas Aquinas.