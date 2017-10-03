Today's news
Soccer roundup: Maranatha, Mill Valley, De Soto start out week with wins
October 3, 2017
Jax Holland recorded a hat trick as Maranatha rolled to a 9-0 win over Highland Park on Monday.
Mitchell Peacher also scored twice for the Eagles, and Greyson Wiley, Daniel Fuller and Nate Raydo added a goal apiece.
The Eagles (4-6) are winners of three straight and will be back in action for a home match at 4:30 p.m. against Piper.
Mill Valley 6, Seaman 2
A hat trick from Jake Ashford propelled Mill Valley to a 6-2 win over Seaman.
Ian Carroll, Eric Melendez and Ricardo Araujo each chipped in with a goal of their own.
The Jaguars (7-2) will have a quick turnaround as they'll square off against Lansing at 6 tonight in a road contest.
De Soto 1, Eudora 0
A penalty kick from Daniel Apple was all De Soto needed to come away with a 1-0 win over Eudora.
The Wildcats (7-4) will play host to Louisburg at 6 p.m. Thursday.
