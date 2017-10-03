Today's news
St. James 3rd, Mill Valley ties for 5th at EKL tennis tournament
October 3, 2017
St. James placed third and Mill Valley tied for fifth at the Eastern Kansas League tennis tournament on Monday.
Meredith Bierbaum and Tara Devine led the Thunder with a fifth-place finish in doubles after posting a record of 3-1. Bierbaum and Devine won in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (10-8), over Blue Valley West's Olivia Kurzban and Gwyn Gifford.
Catherine Rieke led the way for the Thunder in singles after taking sixth place with a record of 2-2.
Sophie Lecuru paced Mill Valley with a seventh-place finish in singles with a 4-2 record. Lecuru also won in a tiebreaker, 8-7 (8-5), over Blue Valley Southwest's Maddison Fischer to round out the tournament.
Ellie Schaffer and Anika Roy finished eighth in doubles with a record of 3-2.
Blue Valley North won the tournament behind singles champion Ellie Kuckelman and doubles champions Evelyn Chang and Callie Flanagan.
