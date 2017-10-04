Alleged suspect leads officers on car chase into Missouri

At least two people were taken into custody after an alleged cutting and car chase early Wednesday.

In a news release, Sergeant Craig Herrmann says officers were dispatched at 3:10 a.m. to the 12000 block of West 58th Place to investigate a report of a female who had been cut with a knife.

The dispatched address is in the Deerwalk Condominiums.

"The victim reported the suspects left the scene in a silver Jeep Compass," Sgt. Herrmann said in the news release. "A responding officer observed the vehicle and attempted to stop it."

Police say the vehicle refused to stop and officers followed in pursuit of the vehicle.

"The driver led the pursuit onto I-35 northbound and into Kansas City, Missouri," Sgt. Herrmann said in the news release. "The driver eventually stopped near 54th Terrace and Noland Road, where the vehicle's occupants were taken into custody without incident."

Recorded radio traffic from Shawnee officers states that speeds during the pursuit reached 100 miles-per-hour at one point. One officer can be heard saying that he believes there are "as many as four people in the vehicle."

The pursuit covered nearly 20 miles in about 14 minutes.

Sgt. Herrmann says the victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Recorded radio traffic from Johnson County Med-Act indicates the woman's injuries consisted of "superficial cuts" to her forearm and a swollen eye.

Police have not offered any further details. Check back on this developing story as Operation 100 News has reached out to the public information officer for additional comment.

